Boris Johnson's policy chief Munira Mirza resigns over PM's Savile remarks
Boris Johnson's head of policy has resigned over the PM's false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute serial sex offender Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
Mr Johnson made the widely debunked accusation on Monday, sparking anger from MPs - including in his own party.
The PM backed down on Thursday, saying the Labour leader "had nothing to do personally with those decisions".
But Munira Mirza said he should have apologised for the misleading remarks.
In her resignation letter, published by The Spectator, she wrote: "You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand, which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition."
