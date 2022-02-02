Boris Johnson facing further calls to resign amid parties row
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Boris Johnson is facing further calls to resign, as Tobias Ellwood became the latest Tory MP to say he wants to oust him from office.
The Bournemouth East MP said he would be submitting a letter of no confidence in the PM, amid the ongoing row over lockdown parties in No 10.
He joins colleague Peter Aldous, who said on Tuesday he had done the same.
At least 54 Tories must submit letters to set up a vote on the PM's future.
A handful of Tory MPs, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, have said they have submitted letters to the backbench 1922 Committee, which runs leadership contests.
But the exact number of letters submitted is not known.
Mr Johnson is seeking to head off a leadership challenge prompted by weeks of damaging headlines about parties in government buildings held whilst Covid restrictions were in place.
Initial findings from senior official Sue Gray's inquiry, published on Monday, revealed 12 events are now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
Mr Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, said it was "time to resolve this" as the Conservative Party is "slipping into a very ugly place".
Speaking to Sky News, he added it had become "just horrible" for the party's MPs to "continuously have to defend this to the British public".
Meanwhile, Downing Street has refused to comment on reports of Mr Johnson's further attendance at some of the events being investigated by police.
The Daily Telegraph reported he attended an event for two departing officials on 14 January 2021 - with the Guardian adding that he gave a speech and stayed for "around five minutes".
The Telegraph also said he attended an event for another departing official on 17 December 2020, and a gathering in his Downing Street flat on 13 November 2020.
Asked about the reports, No 10 said it would not comment on the Met's ongoing investigation.
Asked on Monday whether he attended the event in his flat, Mr Johnson refused to say, adding he would not give a "running commentary" on the police probe.