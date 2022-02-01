Don't hide names of No 10 rule-breakers who get fined - Labour
Labour has warned the government not to "hide" the names of anyone who is fined for breaking Covid rules by attending parties in Downing Street during lockdowns.
The prime minister's spokesman has refused to "speculate" on whether any potential punishments of Boris Johnson or officials would be made public.
And the Metropolitan Police has ruled out itself naming any wrongdoers.
But Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the public had a "right to know".
Her call comes as Conservative MP Peter Aldous is urging the prime minister to resign, saying this is in the "best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative Party".
Fifty-four Tory MPs must, like Mr Aldous, write to the chairman if the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs to trigger a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson, and a potential leadership. It is not known how many have done so.
Several Conservative MPs have told the BBC they are struggling to decide whether to back the prime minister or call for him to go.
But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab rejected criticism of Mr Johnson, saying he had "taken responsibility" and "acted in good faith at all times".
The Met Police is currently looking into 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall which took place during lockdowns and other Covid restrictions.
Mr Johnson was at three of them and has refused to say whether he attended a fourth - an alleged party in his own flat on 13 November 2020, the day his senior aide Dominic Cummings left Number 10.
The Met said it would not identify anyone issued with a fixed-penalty notice over Downing Street parties - but added that it would reveal the total number of penalties issued for each identified event, and explain what they were issued for.
Sue Gray, the senior civil servant whose initial report on gatherings held over the pandemic was published on Monday, handed over the details of her findings to the Met last week.
The prime minister has admitted attending three of the gatherings under investigation by the police:
- Drinks in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020
- A surprise birthday party for himself in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020
- A leaving party for senior aide Lee Cain on 13 November 2020
Anyone found to have broken the Covid restrictions in place at these times could face fixed-penalty notices and fines.
The prime minister's official spokesman said he would not "speculate" on whether the government would make such details public, describing such a situation as "hypothetical".
He added that the Met's "important work" had to continue unimpeded and that there would be more information "in the coming days" about Downing Street restructures.
However, Ms Rayner tweeted: "I can't believe this needs saying. The public have a right to know if the prime minister is found to have committed an offence by the police.
"Number 10 said they would publish the full [Gray] report. They cannot be allowed to backtrack or hide the results of the police investigation."
The Law Society's criminal law committee chairman, Stuart Nolan, told the BBC there was no legal bar on the government publicly releasing the details of those given fixed-penalty notices.
However, the police did not normally do so because of the high volume of parking, speeding and environmental offences for which they are more often issued, he added.
The Met announced last Tuesday that it was investigating the gatherings in Downing Street and, on Friday, said it wanted "minimal reference to be made" for the time being in Ms Gray's report to the ongoing police inquiries, so as not to "prejudice" their outcome.
Ms Gray published a restricted version of her findings on Monday, blaming a "failure of leadership" for rule-breaking in Downing Street.
There are calls for her full findings to be made public after the Met ends its investigation.
In a statement to the Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson promised to carry out a review of the Civil Service code of conduct and improve the way government works.
But Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are calling for him to resign, with some Tory MPs doing the same.
One Conservative MP, Sir Gary Streeter, told BBC Devon he was "wrestling with my conscience" over what to do next.
Another, Aaron Bell, told BBC Radio Stoke: "There is a very live discussion among colleagues about what the right thing to do is."
Sue Gray's interim report has not led to a flood of Tory MPs turning on the prime minister. There were some - but not enough yet to threaten Boris Johnson's position.
Although some MPs were deeply unimpressed by the PM's performance in the Commons on Monday, his address to his party later in the evening seems to have gone down a lot better.
But that doesn't mean the prime minister can declare victory.
Some Tories fear that there will be a slow drip of difficult moments for the prime minister. He's now facing a police investigation about what went on in on in his flat. There is likely to be a second Sue Gray report after that - which won't face the constraints of having to leave out details of what the Met was investigating.
Boris Johnson will spend the coming days talking about whatever else he can. Ukraine today, levelling up tomorrow.
But the shadow of partygate isn't going away. Boris Johnson has survived - but will he recover?
Tory peer and former minister Lord Duncan urged Mr Johnson to resign and stand for re-election if he wants to remain in office, telling the Daily Record that he should "put himself before the people who put him there in the first place".
Former defence secretary Liam Fox told the BBC News Channel that people were upset over parties, but added: "If we talk about this all day, every day, when there's nothing new in terms of evidence, then it becomes a bit futile."
Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "[The PM] recognised that, as Sue Gray said, the standards expected in No 10 were not as they should have been.
"He said he did take responsibility and he apologised, and he provided a plan of action."
Asked if Mr Johnson had admitted to breaking any of the rules himself, Mr Raab said: "The prime minister has been very clear that he acted in good faith at all times."