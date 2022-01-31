Sue Gray party report: What are the findings?
Initial findings from Sue Gray's inquiry into lockdown socialising in government buildings have finally been published.
The civil servant said 16 events fell within her investigation's remit, of which 12 are now being investigated by the Met police.
Her report has been seen as crucial to Boris Johnson's future, after weeks of reports of parties in Downing Street.
Here are her findings.
Number of gatherings
- The 16 events within Sue Gray's remit took place over a dozen dates between May 2020 and April 2021
- All of the events took place in No 10 Downing Street or the Cabinet Office, apart from one in the Department for Education
- The 12 events being investigated by police include the drinks in the Downing Street garden attended by the PM on 20 May 2020
- Other events subject to police inquiries include a birthday celebration for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020
- The force considered the remaining four events did not reach "the threshold for criminal investigation"
What are the general findings?
- "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify."
- "At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."
- "At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public."
- "There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did."
- "The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace."
- "The use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the prime minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11 Downing Street during the pandemic it was often used as an extension of the workplace as a more Covid-secure means of holding group meetings in a ventilated space. This was a sensible measure that staff appreciated, but the garden was also used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight. This was not appropriate. Any official access to the space, including for meetings, should be by invitation only and in a controlled environment."
- "Some staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so. No member of staff should feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct where they witness it. There should be easier ways for staff to raise such concerns informally, outside of the line management chain."
- "The leadership structures [in Downing Street] are fragmented and complicated and this has sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability. Too much responsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principal function is the direct support of the prime minister. This should be addressed as a matter of priority."