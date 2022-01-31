Boris Johnson: I stick to what I've said on lockdown events report
- Published
The PM has said he sticks "absolutely to what I've said in the past" over reported lockdown breaches in No 10.
Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether the report by civil servant Sue Gray would be a "whitewash", when answering questions.
The report into alleged Downing Street parties during Covid-19 restrictions could be handed to No 10 on Monday.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said "it does seem like report will go to Number 10 later this morning".
Opposition parties and some Tory MPs are demanding the report be published in full.
But doubt has been cast on how complete Sue Gray's report will be after police asked for "minimal reference" to certain events after launching their own investigation.
When asked about possible omissions from the report during a visit to a port in Essex, Mr Johnson offered no comment but added: "Of course I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past."
Some Conservative MPs have said they will withhold judgement on Mr Johnson's position until the report is published.
In a critical article for the Times newspaper, Nikki da Costa, Mr Johnson's former director of legislative affairs, said the government had not been "honest and upfront" about events in Downing Street.
Speaking to the BBC's Woman's Hour programme, Ms de Costa said "moral responsibility" for failings within government had "been outsourced to Sue Gray" and suggested there "should be consequences" for Mr Johnson.
But the Northern Ireland minister and close ally of the prime minister, Conor Burns, told the BBC his colleagues had pulled "back from the brink" of attempting to remove him.
He said "despite all the background noise", Mr Johnson had been "getting on with the job of being prime minister, and I think that has been reassuring to them and given them confidence".
The Metropolitan Police is investigating alleged parties at Downing Street and other government offices when Covid rules applied, and has received evidence from Ms Gray's team.
The report is expected to be made public soon after Mr Johnson receives it, and the prime minister has said he will make a statement to Parliament as soon as possible.
Asked on BBC Breakfast earlier whether Ms Gray's report could be delivered to Downing Street imminently, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke said: "I believe it will be soon. The precise timing of all of this is a matter for Sue Gray."
Johnson's agenda
As Mr Johnson awaits Ms Gray's report, he has attempted to seize the initiative with a flurry of activity and announcements.
On Monday Mr Johnson's government set out a plan to overhaul "outdated" EU laws copied over after Brexit.
Downing Street said a "Brexit Freedoms Bill" will cut red tape for businesses, but the the plan was criticised by the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which fear it could undermine their powers.
Later this week, Mr Johnson is due to visit Ukraine to show solidarity with the country as fears over a Russian invasion loom.
Details also will be given of the plan to address inequality through levelling up, and measures to ease the impact of rising energy costs.