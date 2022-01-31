Lockdown party report delivered to Downing Street
Boris Johnson has been handed an update of the investigation into Downing Street parties by Sue Gray, ahead of its expected public release later.
The civil servant's inquiry has examined gatherings in government buildings during Covid restrictions.
But it is not clear what the published report will contain, after police requested "minimal reference" to events it is investigating.
Opposition MPs are demanding all findings are released in full.
The Cabinet Office, where Ms Gray's team is based, said she had "provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister".
Speaking earlier, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray's report would be a "whitewash", when answering questions.
He added he sticks "absolutely to what I've said in the past" over reported lockdown breaches in No 10.
Ms Gray's report is crucial to Mr Johnson's premiership, which has been rocked by weeks of damaging headlines about No 10 parties.
Many Conservative MPs have said they are waiting for its findings to decide whether to try to oust him from office.
At least 54 of them can set up a vote on his position if they submit letters of no confidence to a backbench committee representing Tory MPs.