What's happening in Parliament next week?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
MPs and peers will be chewing their way through some routine legislating, next week, while waiting for Sue.
Next week's Commons agenda sees MPs polishing off the Dormant Assets Bill (Monday) and the Finance Bill (Wednesday). But expectations that the main event will be an early statement from the prime minister on senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report on the Partygate saga have taken a bit of a dent as wrangling about how much of the report can be released continues.
Among other things, this suggests that Labour's Opposition Day debate on Tuesday may now focus on issues around cost of living, a windfall tax or the NHS, rather than some aspect of the report. But Partygate fallout will doubtless spill over into PMQs on Wednesday, and there could be all kinds of parliamentary manoeuvres later on.
Also waiting in the wings is the government's Levelling Up White paper, the policy document Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has been honing, to spell out how the government plans to tackle economic inequality and help the worst-off parts of the country.
There's talk of it being published and of a ministerial statement this week, perhaps on Wednesday, but ministers won't want it overshadowed, so it would be very much subject to Sue.
Reputation concerns
And the other Commons event to watch out for is Thursday's debate on the Standards Committee's review on the code of conduct for MPs. In the wake of the Owen Paterson affair, this is a very sensitive issue, and there are real backbench concerns around the way inquiries into alleged breaches of the code are conducted.
The Standards Committee has held a series of evidence sessions, and has been keen to get MPs' thoughts on how proposals on such issues as excessive attacks on colleagues online should work.
And with very live issues around bullying, declarations and conflicts of interest, outside earnings and truthfulness, any rebalancing of the system could be highly controversial as well as having huge long-term implications for the reputation of Parliament.
This week's Committee Corridor action zeros in on some very live controversies. With talk of cutting VAT on energy bills and postponing or scrapping a rise in National Insurance - which is intended to fund the NHS and social care - the Treasury Committee questions savants Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation, Robert Joyce of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Tom Clougherty of the Centre for Policy Studies about the cost-of-living squeeze, its causes and possible remedies (Monday 14:15 GMT).
Levelling Up (formerly the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee) examines the continuing row over who pays to remove dangerous cladding and take other safety precautions, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster. It will hear from the building industry, landlords and campaigners and examine the new policy announced by Michael Gove.
Transport questions three regional transport supremos - Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Lord McLoughlin and Martin Tugwell (chairman and chief executive of Transport for the North) on the government's Integrated Rail Plan (Wednesday 10:45).
Home Affairs (under new management, with Dame Diana Johnson taking over from Yvette Cooper as chair) questions Home Secretary Priti Patel on issues including spiking drinks, Channel crossings, violence against women and girls, the Nationalities and Borders Bill, Afghanistan resettlement and asylum (Wednesday 10:00).
Environment Food and Rural Affairs quizzes minister Victoria Prentis about the outcome of the fisheries negotiation, any winners or losers in the talks, and specific fish quotas in various waters around the UK (Wednesday 14:00).
Foreign Affairs (Thursday 10:00) hears the Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss - expect a Ukraine update.
It's also a quite week of legislative grind in the Lords, with some interesting debates on the detail of the Health and Care Bill (Monday and Friday), the measure which brings in a new structure for funding social care, which is bound to attract amendments from the opposition parties.
There's also interesting discussion on other issues - the Conservative former cabinet minister Lord Forsyth has ruffled some feathers by proposing an amendment to commit the government to tabling draft assisted dying legislation within year, to allow Parliament a chance to come to a decision on the issue. (Lady Meacher's Private Member's Bill on assisted dying looks likely to be swamped by hundreds of amendments tabled for its Report Stage consideration, with the aim of using up all the debating time.)
And watch out, too, for the early warnings about attempts to amend the Nationality and Borders Bill, (in committee on Tuesday and Thursday), with a number of peers planning amendments on "offshoring" asylum seekers and making the bill compatible with international treaty obligations.
Remember that Committee Stage debates are all about probing the legislation and honing amendments which may be pushed to a vote at the later Report Stage - the Health and Care Bill Committee Stage concludes with an unusual Friday sitting of the Lords, and will have four days of Report, later in the month.
This is a new-look Week Ahead in Parliament which will focus on the main events of the week, rather than an exhaustive yomp through all the chamber business. I plan to post daily updates on the parliamentary agenda.