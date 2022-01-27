Why Boris Johnson is coming out fighting
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
There's a police investigation and an official inquiry into rule breaking under Boris Johnson's roof is coming any day - Monday seems most likely now, since you ask, although you'd be forgiven for giving up trying to set your watch by it.
The report is likely to be grisly, acutely embarrassing for No 10 and for the civil service, with the expectation that the subsequent Met investigation will lead to a fair number of people who worked in No 10 receiving fixed penalty notices for flouting the regulations they designed and set themselves.
The Conservatives have slipped in the polls, many dozens of Tory MPs are deeply fed up and there has been, for weeks, open discussion of whether or not it might be time for the party to move him on.
And whatever you think of the saga, whether it's silly frippery, or whether it enrages you and brings back terrible memories of suffering during lockdown, the fact that No 10 is having to spend so much time and focus on battling through means inevitably, other important decisions or debates are getting squeezed out.
One Tory figure working with the government on various policies says: "Government is totally gummed up - it's horrible, nothing gets done or signed off."
Why then, as another bumpy week draws to a close, are Boris Johnson's closest supporters not at their wits' end?
After weeks of allegations and claims and political mess, a band of his longstanding political friends now have what they seem to believe is a decent operation in place to shore him up.
The prime minister has been seeing "possibles" and "undecideds" in Parliament - MPs who might be tempted to withdraw their support, or haven't yet made up their minds.
Boris Johnson himself is said to be "not in a bad place" about what's going on, buoyed by a feisty outing at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
What his former adviser and old friend Guto Hari told us on BBC Newscast: "What he did was remind not only the opposition of what they are up against when he is on form, but reminded anyone sitting behind him or alongside that front bench what they would be up against if they try to take the leadership of him.
"It was a display of the alpha male gorilla in the jungle."
'Gaffes'
There was no sign whatsoever of the contrite or apologetic impression Boris Johnson has sometimes given in the last few days - a display perhaps designed to show those who want him gone that he will fight and fight.
It's hardly the first time he's had to wriggle through controversies. Here he was confessing to his strategy many years ago:
"I've got a brilliant new strategy, which is to make so many gaffes that nobody knows which one to concentrate on," he told the BBC's Booktalk in 2006.
"They cease to be newsworthy, you completely out-general the media in that way, and they despair."
He added: "You shell them, you pepper the media... you've got to pepper their positions with so many gaffes that they're confused.
"It's like a helicopter throwing out chaff, and then you steal on quietly and drop your depth charges wherever you want to drop them."
But the odds are so different now.
He's the PM, not the London mayor or a backbench MP, and his leadership has been significantly damaged in the past couple of months.
Getting through this is not just going to be about wisecracks here and there.
'Disparate discontent'
There's an expectation too that the government will finally publish its plans for "levelling up" next week.
The white paper has long been pencilled in for the start of February and ministers may use it to show that they are, to use a phrase beloved by Boris Johnson, "getting on with the job".
His allies also find comfort in the fact that the rebels are not centrally coordinated. Ministers have confronted them with questions about what their plan really is, accusing them of "student politics".
The Brexiteers who worked together to bring down Theresa May had a plan to install Boris Johnson.
They were largely bound by ideology and the notion that Mr Johnson should take over.
The groups this time are scattered, and don't have one idea, or one candidate, to rally around.
Yet the disparate nature of the discontent doesn't mean that the prime minister can be remotely sure he'll get safely through, because it makes it harder for anyone in the Tory Party to see what's in the undergrowth.
'Optimistic?'
It's not clear how many secret letters calling for a leadership vote have been submitted.
One Johnson ally, Conor Burns, jokes that the Royal Mail couldn't bank on making any money if they're relying on Tory MPs sending them in.
But if it hits the threshold of 54 and it comes to a confidence vote, the estimates of what might happen are wild.
One of Johnson's camp suggested to reporters they might have the support of as many as 300 Tory MPs out of 359.
Right now that seems extraordinarily optimistic.
Another member of the government who has done the numbers calculated there could be more than 160 votes against, so he'd just scrape through.
But some government ministers say privately they wouldn't back him, and he could even lose.
In other words, bluntly, no-one really has a clue.
In the last few days, Boris Johnson has tried to show that he is still the biggest beast in the political jungle.
But the threats to him are still very real, and as one former minister says, the "assassins are lurking in the bushes" now.