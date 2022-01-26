Boris Johnson authorised Afghan animal evacuation, leaked email suggests
Boris Johnson authorised the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, according to emails leaked by a whistleblower.
The PM has previously dismissed as "nonsense" claims he intervened in the evacuation of the Nowzad charity, run by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing.
But an email from an official in minister Zac Goldsmith's office suggests he was personally involved.
It is one of a number of emails released by a select committee.
The August 2020 message to an official in the Foreign Office says: "Charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated."
When asked in December if he had prioritised animals over the Afghan people in the evacuation of Kabul, Mr Johnson said: "That is complete nonsense."
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "It remains the case that the PM didn't instruct officials to take any particular course of action."