Police to investigate No 10 lockdown parties
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force was looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in Downing Street and across Whitehall over the last two years.
She said the Met would "police without fear or favour" and provide updates "at significant points" in its inquiry.
It comes after fresh allegations of a birthday party for the PM in June 2020.
Downing Street has admitted that staff gathered inside No 10 to celebrate Boris Johnson's birthday when the first Covid lockdown was still in place.
A Cabinet Office spokesperson said the investigation being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray into events in Downing Street over the pandemic is continuing.
"There is in ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service," they added.