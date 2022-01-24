Conservative minister resigns in anger over Covid fraud
- Published
A Conservative minister in the House of Lords has resigned attacking the government's handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.
Lord Agnew accused the Treasury of having "no interest in the consequences of fraud to our society".
But he said his departure was "not an attack on the prime minister".
Last year, the National Audit Office criticised the government for failing to implement measures to prevent people exploiting Covid schemes.
Lord Agnew, a Treasury minister with responsibility for cross-government efficiency, said "a combination of arrogance, indolence and ignorance" was "freezing the government machine".
"I hope that as a virtually unknown minister beyond this place giving up my career might prompt other to get behind this and sort it out."
In a dramatic moment in the House of Lords, he read out his resignation speech in response to a question about loans, and concluded with a "thank you and goodbye".
He left the chamber to a round of applause - a rare occurrence in the Lords.
HMRC has insisted that "robust measures were put in place to control error and fraud in the key coronavirus support schemes".
A spokesman said: "We are grateful to Lord Agnew for the significant contribution he has made to government.
"On the wider issues that he's raised, we introduced our unprecedented Covid support schemes at speed to protect jobs and livelihoods, helping millions of people across the UK, including nearly 12 million on the furlough scheme alone.
"We've always been clear fraud is unacceptable and are taking action against those abusing the system, with 150,000 ineligible claims blocked, £500m recovered last year and the HMRC tax protection taskforce is expected to recover an additional £1bn of taxpayers' money."