MP intimidation: Kwasi Kwarteng questions school funding threat claim
- Published
Claims by an MP that he was threatened with cuts to school funding in his constituency if he did not back the government were probably "not true", a cabinet minster has said.
But Kwasi Kwarteng said they would be investigated if evidence emerged.
The Tory-turned-Labour MP Christian Wakeford made the claim amid wider concerns about the tactics the government uses to pressure MPs.
Mr Wakeford defected to Labour in protest at Boris Johnson's leadership.
He says ministers had previously threatened to withdraw funding for a new secondary school in his Bury South constituency if he voted against the government.
Labour sources say the vote in question was about extending free school meal provision.
Mr Wakeford told BBC North West Tonight: "This is a town that's not had a high school for the best part of 10 years and how would you feel with holding back the regeneration of a town for a vote?"
Asked about the allegation, Mr Kwarteng said he had "never heard of anything like this" since becoming an MP but if it had happened it would be "very seriously regarded" by the government.
He added that is not "how parliamentary democracy should be conducted".
Asked about Mr Wakeford's allegations on Thursday, Boris Johnson said he had "seen no evidence" to support them.
Separately, a group of MPs have met to discuss going public with their own complaints of intimidation by Conservative party managers.
Known as the "pork pie plotters", the group has been meeting regularly to discuss how to oust Boris Johnson, over revelations he attended a drinks a party during lockdown.
The Times reports they are considering releasing text messages and a secret recording of a "heated" conversation with the chief whip to support their claims.
The prime minister has been under pressure since he admitted attending a drinks event during the first lockdown, although he says he believed it was a work event.
Mr Johnson has faced calls from some of his own MPs to step down, however he appears to have temporarily survived the challenge to his leadership, with many Conservatives saying they will wait for Sue Gray's report before making a judgement.
The senior civil servant is investigating gatherings that took place on government premises while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
Asked about Mr Johnson's future, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - who has been touted as a leadership contender - said she supported him "100%" and that she wanted him to "continue as long as possible in his job".
Government whips - the MPs in charge of party discipline - have been trying to shore up support for the prime minister.
But, their efforts triggered discontent among some of those MPs who had been considering calling for a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson.
On Thursday a group met to compare their dealings with the whips and to consider making the details public.
It came after Conservative MP William Wragg - a critic of the prime minister - accused government whips of threatening MPs with the removal of government investment in their constituencies.
He also said he had received reports of ministers, advisers and staff at No 10 "encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass" MPs.
He said this "would seem to constitute blackmail" and advised colleagues to contact the police.
The BBC has also been told an MP had been threatened with losing their seats under changes to constituency boundaries.