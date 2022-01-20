Looks like checkmate for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory Steve Baker
Boris Johnson will probably be forced out of office over the lockdown party row, a senior Tory MP has predicted.
Steve Baker told the BBC's Nick Robinson a growing rebellion from Tory MPs over gatherings in No 10 "looks like checkmate" for the prime minister.
The former Brexit minister - seen as influential backbench figure - said the current situation was "appalling, and the public are rightly furious".
Allies of the PM say he has seen off a plot to remove him for the time being.
Mr Johnson has urged MPs to wait for a report by civil servant Sue Gray, expected next week, before deciding his fate.
But the pressure on him is continuing to grow on the backbenches, with one of his MPs quitting the party to defect to Labour.
Another senior Tory, David Davis, used his Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday to tell the prime minister: "In the name of God, go".
And new claims over ministers "blackmailing" MPs to stop them plotting against Mr Johnson were revealed on Thursday by another leading Tory, William Wragg.
But Mr Johnson told reporters he had seen "no evidence" of blackmailing in the party.
Mr Baker said he was not rebelling against the PM - but he would take action if he is found to have broken Covid rules or misled MPs.
'Looking for leadership'
The MP for Wycombe, a ringleader in an ultimately unsuccessful plot to remove Theresa May as Tory leader and PM , said he would not be "organising" against Mr Johnson.
He told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast his "heart wouldn't be in it", and he was not "under a duty" to lead every Tory rebellion.
"Honestly, at the moment, I'm looking to the cabinet for leadership," he told host Nick Robinson.
"At the moment, I'm afraid it does look like checkmate - but whether he can save himself, we'll see".