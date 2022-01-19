Downing Street not in control after day of chaos
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
- Published
What do we know for sure, after a chaotic Wednesday at Westminster?
We know there is political distress - an unknown number of Tory MPs have put in private letters trying to trigger a vote to oust the prime minister.
We know that he would fight to stay, if that came to pass.
We know there are significant numbers of other Conservative MPs, who hold the power here, who are contemplating whether to join those efforts and considering whether his time might really be up.
Many of them are reflecting what they believe is deep public anger towards the PM over what happened under his roof during the pandemic - and their own frustrations with how it has been handled by what they see as a faulty political operation.
Yet we know, too, that there are some ministers who believe the threats are hysterical and overblown - that with time, Boris Johnson may be able to pull through this danger. Damaged, yes, but not necessarily finished.
We know as well that what all of the interested parties have in common is a desire to see what the official verdict from the senior official Sue Gray is on what really went on regarding gatherings at No 10.
Her report could determine the pace and outcome of what happens next.
With so much unknown still, another important thing is clear: after a day of chaos, Downing Street itself is not in control.