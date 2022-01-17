Boris Johnson not in danger over parties, says Nadhim Zahawi
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has denied the PM is in danger over his handling of No 10 parties, amid reports of moves to protect him.
Tory MPs are returning to Westminster after a weekend canvassing public opinion, with some reporting widespread anger with the prime minister.
But Mr Zahawi told the BBC the prime minister would remain in place, adding that "he's human and we make mistakes".
The PM admits attending an event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown.
He said last week that he had stayed at the drinks on 20 May 2020 for 25 minutes to thank staff for their hard work and had believed it was a work event.
Downing Street has neither confirmed nor denied a report in the Daily Telegraph that Mr Johnson has been interviewed by Sue Gray, the senior servant carrying out an inquiry into this get-together and others on government premises during Covid restrictions.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP are all calling on the prime minister to resign.
Six Conservative MPs have written to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which oversees Tory leadership contests, declaring they have no confidence in Mr Johnson. If 54 or more do this, a challenge to him can be triggered.
Conservative MP Andrew Bowie told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour there was "a lot of ill-feeling out there and discomfort" on the Tory benches.
Another Tory MP, Chris Loder, said he had received hundreds of emails about parties, adding: "I'm not going to call for anyone's resignation until I've seen the facts, but then real action is required, and then we shall go from there."
Mr Zahawi told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the prime minister would stay in his post, adding: "He came to the despatch box and apologised and said he will absolutely submit himself to Parliament, because that's our parliamentary democracy."
It is reported that those around Mr Johnson have started "Operation Save Big Dog", which could include an overhaul of his top team following criticisms of the culture within Downing Street.
But Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast: "Honestly, I don't recognise that at all."
'Blindingly obvious'
Another, reportedly dubbed "Operation Red Meat", is said to include policies to appeal to backbench Tory MPs, such as eventually removing the BBC's licence fee and using Royal Navy vessels to enforce migration rules in the Channel.
However, Mr Zahawi said: "Government doesn't operate like that."
"[These policies] are on the list because these are the government's manifesto," he added.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, told Sky News that it was a "massive distraction", adding that "that isn't what the navy should be doing" and that the BBC had done an important job reporting on Downing Street parties.
On Sunday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of breaking Covid laws over the gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown.
"The facts speak for themselves, and the country has made up its mind," he said, ahead of the findings of Ms Gray's inquiry, expected as early as this week, adding it was "blindingly obvious what's happened".
On Sunday, former minister Tim Loughton became the sixth Tory MP to call on Mr Johnson to resign, calling his position "untenable".
In a Facebook post, he added the public deserved "clarity, honesty and contrition" instead of "obfuscation, prevarication and evasion".
During his BBC interview on Sunday, Sir Keir said a picture of him drinking beer in an office last spring did not show a breach of Covid rules in place at the time.
The Labour leader said the photograph, which first emerged last year, was of him in a constituency office in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election.
"We were very busy. We were working in the office," he said.
But Mr Zahawi said he hoped Sir Keir "finds (it) within himself to apologise" over the image, telling BBC Breakfast: "I think people expect very high standards from their leaders, and I think that's only right."
