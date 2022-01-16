Boris Johnson lied over 'industrial scale partying', says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of breaking Covid laws over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.
The Labour leader said the prime minister had "lied" about "industrial scale partying" in No 10.
Six Tory MPs have called on the PM to resign over gatherings held during restrictions.
But Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden said the PM was committed to changing the culture in Downing Street.
Mr Dowden told the BBC Mr Johnson was committed to addressing "failings" over parties, adding: "These events should not have happened".
He added it was right for the prime minister to wait for the findings of an official inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray, expected as soon as next week.