Downing Street apologises to Queen over lockdown parties
- Published
Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace for two staff parties in No 10 the night before Prince Philip's funeral.
The gatherings, first reported by The Telegraph, took place on 16 April 2021 and went on until the early hours.
The PM's spokesman said it was "deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning".
Boris Johnson was not at either party - but he faces questions over alleged Covid rule-breaking at No 10.