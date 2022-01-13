Metropolitan Police sets out position on No 10 party probe
- Published
The Metropolitan Police have set out its position on whether to investigate the No 10 party from the first lockdown, attended by Boris Johnson.
The force said they rarely investigated breaches of Covid law when they were reported long after the event.
But they said they would give it "further consideration" if a civil servant's inquiry into parties unearthed potential criminal offences.
The PM is facing fury from his own party over the drinks on 20 May 2020.
He admitted at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday that he had joined colleagues in the Downing Street garden for around 25 minutes to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.
But Mr Johnson claimed he had "believed implicitly that this was a work event".