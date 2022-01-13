Chinese agent infiltrates UK Parliament, says MI5
A covert Chinese agent has infiltrated Parliament to interfere with UK politics, MI5 has revealed.
An alert from the security service said Christine Ching Kui Lee "established links" with current and aspiring MPs for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
She then gave donations to politicians, with funding coming from foreign nationals in China and Hong Kong.
MI5 said anyone contacted by Lee should be "mindful of her affiliation" and its "remit to advance the CCP's agenda".
Conservative MP and former party leader, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, brought up the alert in the Commons, confirming it had been emailed out to MPs by the Speaker.
He said it was "a matter of grave concern", calling for Lee to be deported and demanding the government made a statement to the House.
Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood also called for a statement in the Commons, adding: "This is the sort grey-zone interference we now anticipate and expect from China.
"But the fact that it's happened to this Parliament, there must be a sense of urgency from this government."