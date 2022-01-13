Chinese agent infiltrates UK Parliament, says MI5
A covert Chinese agent has infiltrated Parliament to interfere with UK politics, MI5 has revealed.
An alert from the security service said Christine Ching Kui Lee "established links" with current and aspiring MPs for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
She then gave donations to politicians, with funding coming from foreign nationals in China and Hong Kong.
MI5 said anyone contacted by Lee should be "mindful of her affiliation" and its "remit to to advance the CCP's agenda".