Boris Johnson cancels Lancashire visit as Covid precaution
Boris Johnson has cancelled a visit to Lancashire after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.
The prime minister will follow official guidance, including taking daily tests and limiting contact with other people, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Mr Johnson self-isolated last July after coming into close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who had tested positive.
He was hospitalised by Covid in 2020, spending time in intensive care.
The cancellation of the visit to Lancashire comes as Mr Johnson is facing calls from some senior Conservatives - as well as Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats - to resign, following his admission on Wednesday that he had attended a Downing Street drinks during the first lockdown.
The prime minister apologised at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday and said he understood people's "rage" but urged colleagues to wait until an inquiry into this and other get-togethers on government premises in 2020 is published before forming a judgement.
Under official guidance for England, people have to self-isolate for seven days if they test positive for coronavirus.
Fully vaccinated people who come into contact with those testing positive no longer have to isolate.
But they are encouraged to take daily lateral flow tests and limit contact with those at "higher risk" from Covid.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to self-isolate six times, having twice tested positive and come into contact with people who have tested positive on four occasions.