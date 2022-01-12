PMQs: Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after lockdown party apology
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" party during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM must now quit over his "pathetic" excuses and "ridiculous" lies.
As the PM battled to save his premiership, he acknowledged to MPs the public "rage" over the May 2020 event in the Downing Street garden.
He said he regretted his actions, and believed the event was work-related.
He said he had spent about 25 minutes at the event, so that he could "thank groups of staff" for their hard work.
But he added: "With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside.
"I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that - even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance - there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way."
Opposition MPs lined up to call for the prime minister to quit - or for his own MPs to force him out - at a stormy Prime Minister's Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer said: "There we have it. After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.
"His defence...that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it's actually offensive to the British public.
"He's finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozing parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?"