Boris Johnson can't hide from party allegations, says Labour's Angela Rayner
- Published
Boris Johnson "can run, but can't hide" from allegations he attended lockdown drinks in the Downing Street garden, Labour's Angela Rayner has said.
She challenged a minister in the Commons for answers over the alleged gathering in May 2020.
The PM did not face the questions directly, with minister Michael Ellis standing in for his boss.
Mr Ellis said "a fair and impartial investigation" had to take place before any conclusions could be made.
And he added that the inquiry, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, would be "swift" and the conclusions published for all to see.
But the minister warned her probe could be "paused" if the Metropolitan Police decided to carry out its own investigation into the incident.
SNP leader Ian Blackford called on Conservative MPs to "force [the PM] from office" if he did not "do the decent thing" and resign.
On Monday, ITV published a leaked email from the PM's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting 100 staff to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" on 20 May 2020.
The invitation for the event, which was organised when strict lockdown rules were still in place, encouraged people to "bring your own booze" and "make the most of the lovely weather".
Witnesses told the BBC the PM and his wife were among about 30 people who attended the gathering.
But Mr Johnson has declined to say whether he was among those there.
The PM's official spokesman also refused to comment on the claims while the investigation was taking place.
'The PM sets the tone'
There was fury from the opposition benches in the Commons as Labour challenged the government on the allegations.
But there has been widespread anger from Tory MPs since the story broke as well, with only a handful turning up in the Commons to show support from the government's benches.
Earlier, one former minister told the BBC that Mr Johnson "tries to lie his way out of everything", while another ex-minister said: "Boris is finished."
In the Commons, Ms Rayner said it was disappointing that Mr Johnson wasn't there in person to answer her questions.
"But his absence speaks volumes as does his smirks on the media. The public has already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can't hide."
She said there did not need to be an investigation into whether Mr Johnson was at the gathering if he would just reveal the information himself.
But, she added: "It won't wash to blame this [event] on a few junior civil servants. The prime minister sets the tone."
Other parties joined her criticism, with the DUP's Jim Shannon brought to tears when speaking of the death of his mother-in-law during the pandemic.
But the minister, Mr Ellis, said it was not for him to "pass judgement or to pass sentence".
He added: "The natural order of justice [is] a fair and impartial investigation takes place before there is a judge jury and executioner.
"That investigation needs to take its natural course in an orderly way."