Michael Gove misses interview slot after getting stuck in BBC lift
Cabinet minister Michael Gove missed an interview slot on BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier after getting stuck in a lift.
The levelling up secretary missed his slot on Monday's show, after an elevator in the BBC's Broadcasting House stopped working.
He was trapped in the lift for around half an hour.
Making a delayed appearance on the show, he joked staff had "successfully levelled me up" and released him.
Announcing his detainment on Today shortly after 08.00 GMT, presenter Nick Robinson said he had been stuck for some time.
Robinson added that Mr Gove was "keeping cheerful" and had initially offered to conduct the interview by phone from inside the lift.
"I wish I could say this is a joke, it is not a joke and it is not very funny for Mr Gove and the security man," Robinson added.
Appearing on the show around 15 minutes later than planned, Mr Gove said he was "delighted" to be finally making his appearance.
W1A is sometimes more than a comedy... Michael Gove's interview with us this morning was delayed while he was stuck in one of our lifts for half an hour... @BBCnickrobinson apologised to the now freed Mr Gove... pic.twitter.com/SYKY2UBOp6— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 10, 2022
Accepting Robinson's apology for the delay, he added: "I completely understand. These sorts of things happen."
He added that the incident could give "ammunition" for scriptwriters on W1A, the BBC TV show that satirised life at the corporation.