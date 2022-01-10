BBC News

Michael Gove misses interview slot after getting stuck in BBC lift

Published
Image source, Jack Lamport
Image caption,
Michael Gove had travelled to the BBC's Broadcasting House to conduct his Today interview

Cabinet minister Michael Gove missed an interview slot on BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier after getting stuck in a lift.

The levelling up secretary missed his slot on Monday's show, after an elevator in the BBC's Broadcasting House stopped working.

He was trapped in the lift for around half an hour.

Making a delayed appearance on the show, he joked staff had "successfully levelled me up" and released him.

Announcing his detainment on Today shortly after 08.00 GMT, presenter Nick Robinson said he had been stuck for some time.

Robinson added that Mr Gove was "keeping cheerful" and had initially offered to conduct the interview by phone from inside the lift.

"I wish I could say this is a joke, it is not a joke and it is not very funny for Mr Gove and the security man," Robinson added.

Appearing on the show around 15 minutes later than planned, Mr Gove said he was "delighted" to be finally making his appearance.

Accepting Robinson's apology for the delay, he added: "I completely understand. These sorts of things happen."

He added that the incident could give "ammunition" for scriptwriters on W1A, the BBC TV show that satirised life at the corporation.

