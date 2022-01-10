PM refuses to deny attending Downing Street drinks during lockdown
Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he attended a Downing Street social event during the first lockdown, which may have broken Covid rules.
Asked if he had been at the outdoor drinks gathering on 20 May 2020, the PM said the event was "the subject of a proper investigation".
Mr Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings has alleged a "senior official" invited people via email.
Labour said the PM would face "serious questions" if found to have attended.
In a blog published last week, Mr Cummings said a No 10 official invited people to "socially distanced drinks" in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.
He said he and another adviser had warned that this could be against the rules but were told the event had gone ahead.
The first coronavirus lockdown was introduced in England in March 2020 and restrictions were slowly relaxed in May, but people were not allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six people until 1 June.
In December, Mr Johnson asked Simon Case, the UK's top civil servant, to investigate a series of allegations about events taking place in government buildings in 2020 despite coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Case stepped down after suggestions one of the parties had happened in his own office and the investigation was passed to Sue Gray, another senior civil servant.
Asked during a visit to a vaccination centre in west London if he had attended the 20 May event, the prime minister said: "All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray."
Asked whether he had been interviewed by Ms Gray, he said: "All that is a subject for investigation by Sue Gray."
The prime minister's official spokesman added: "There is an independent process going on to look into this, led by Sue Gray, and I can't comment further while that is taking place."Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson would have "very serious questions to answer" if Ms Gray found he had attended one of the parties under investigation.
Asked whether Mr Johnson would have to quit, he replied: "We need to let the inquiry take its course, see what the findings are.
"The prime minister has insisted he broke no rules, so if the finding is that he did then he will obviously have very serious questions to answer."