Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73
Veteran Labour politician Jack Dromey has died aged 73, his family has confirmed.
The shadow minister, who had held the seat of Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have passed away in his constituency on Friday morning.
He is survived by his wife, fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman, and his three children.
His family said he was a "much loved husband, father and grandfather" who would be "greatly missed".
And his son Joe also paid tribute on Twitter, confirming Mr Dromey had died suddenly, adding: "We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man."
Born in London in 1948, Mr Dromey made his name in politics through the union movement, holding various roles in the Transport and General Workers' Union, which later became Unite.
He married Ms Harman in 1982, fathering two sons and a daughter, and held senior roles in the Labour Party before winning his seat almost 12 years ago.
'Highly respected'
In Parliament, he held a range of shadow ministerial posts, including housing, home affairs business briefs.
But most recently he served on Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench as shadow immigration minister.
Sir Keir said his colleague had "dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement".
The Labour leader added: "Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.
"My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack."
MPs from across the Commons - where Mr Dromey spoke just 24 hours ago on Afghan refugees - have been paying tribute to the MP.
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said she was "floored" by the news, calling him "one of the best", while shadow business secretary John Reynolds called him "a man of such integrity and kindness".