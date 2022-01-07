Tony Blair: Petition to block knighthood passes one million signatures
A petition calling for the removal of former Prime Minister Tony Blair's knighthood has collected more than one million signatures.
The ex-Labour leader, who was in power from 1997 to 2007, was given the title as the New Year's Honours were awarded.
Citing his role in the Iraq War, the petition says the ex-PM is the "least deserving person" to get an honour,
In response, No 10 said every prime minister before Sir Tony had received the same honour.
However, the spokesman added that such appointments were a matter for the Queen and the government had no involvement.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also defended his predecessor saying he had earned the title.
The petition, posted by actor and presenter Angus Scott on the change.org website, accuses Sir Tony of having "caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society" while in office.
"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes," it adds.
"Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen."
Unlike the New Year's Honours list, which is drawn up by the government for the Queen's approval, the Order of the Garter is bestowed as a personal gift by the Queen.
The Honours Forfeiture Committee cannot recommend the removal of knighthoods handed out in this way.
Of the other four living former prime ministers, only Sir John Major has received a knighthood-level honour, with Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May as yet missing out.