Boris Johnson criticised over Downing St flat refurbishment probe
- Published
Boris Johnson has been criticised by his standards adviser over an official inquiry into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.
Mr Johnson apologised to Lord Geidt that he had not seen messages the PM exchanged with a Tory peer who initially paid for the revamp.
The messages were revealed during a separate inquiry by the elections watchdog on how the works were funded.
Lord Geidt said it demonstrated "insufficient" respect for his role.
He added they would not have changed the verdict of his own probe last year that Mr Johnson had not breached the ministerial rulebook.
But, in an exchange of letters with Mr Johnson, he said they would have led him to question some of the conclusions of the report, which was published in May.
In his own letter to Lord Geidt, Mr Johnson offered a "humble and sincere apology", and said the messages were sent from a previous mobile phone, which he did not have access to.
He also said he "did not recall the message exchange".
In his original report, Lord Geidt cleared the PM of a conflict of interest, after it emerged that Lord Brownlow had donated £52,000 to help cover costs.
He said the prime minister appeared not to be aware that Lord Brownlow had initially paid for the redecorations from his own pocket.
But he revisited the original probe after it was revealed the PM had sent WhatsApp messages to the Tory peer in November asking him to authorise further work on the property.
The messages were revealed as part of an investigation by the Electoral Commission, which fined the Conservatives £17,800 last month for failing to accurately declare Lord Brownlow's donations.
After the exchange came to light, Downing Street argued Mr Johnson had not been aware of the "underlying details" of Lord Brownlow's donations.
A spokesman said Mr Johnson had thought Lord Brownlow was overseeing the money, but he did not realise the peer was providing the money himself.