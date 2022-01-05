BBC News

Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid for a second time

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Angela Rayner will fill in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid for a second time, and is now isolating.

His deputy, Angela Rayner, will fill in for him at the first 2022 session of Prime Minister's Questions, which starts at 15:00 GMT.

Sir Keir also tested positive for Covid last October and had to miss the Budget as a result.

And he has previously had to self-isolate after coming into contact with others diagnosed with the virus.

Related Topics