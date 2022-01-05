Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid for a second time
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid for a second time, and is now isolating.
His deputy, Angela Rayner, will fill in for him at the first 2022 session of Prime Minister's Questions, which starts at 15:00 GMT.
Sir Keir also tested positive for Covid last October and had to miss the Budget as a result.
And he has previously had to self-isolate after coming into contact with others diagnosed with the virus.