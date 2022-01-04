Keir Starmer: Labour needs to earn the public's trust
- Published
The Labour Party will have to earn the public's trust despite the government's "incompetence becoming plain", Sir Keir Starmer is to say.
In a speech in Birmingham later, the Labour leader will set out his vision for a future government based on "security, prosperity and respect".
But he will say that just because the Tories lose public trust "it doesn't mean Labour simply inherits it".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered some setbacks in recent weeks.
He has faced reports of parties at Downing Street while Coronavirus restrictions were in place, a backbench rebellion over Covid rules - which only passed because of Labour backing - and a defeat to the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election.
The Labour leader will say that the cost of living is increasing, with energy bills going up and wages stagnant, and will say that "too many people do not feel safe in their streets".
In his speech, Sir Keir will say everyone has a right to feel safe, to rely on the NHS when needed, and to have job security in exchange for hard work.
"This country has presented me with great opportunities. It's a great place to live. But I don't think you cease to be a patriot because you notice your country has flaws," he will say.
"On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic."
Analysis
by BBC political correspondent Damian Grammaticas
Recent opinion polls may have provided some cheer for Sir Keir Starmer but a frequent refrain has been that people do not know what he stands for. This speech is an attempt to rectify that.
And Sir Keir is clearly seeking to capitalise on Boris Johnson's recent political woes. Some around him believe the "shine" has come off the government and voters are starting to look at alternatives.
References to Sir Keir being a patriot, and offering people security in their jobs and homes, prosperity and respect, don't have a catchy new ring to them, but seem designed to try to draw traditional Labour voters back to the party.
The timing is deliberate. Sir Keir has imposed more control within his party and recently appointed the shadow cabinet team he thinks could be in place at the next general election.
Meanwhile, the government is facing a difficult few months with inflation, rising energy prices and the increase in national insurance coming in the spring.
But he may struggle to see his message cut through as the pandemic dominates debate as we begin a new year.
He will also say that 2022 is a big year for the country, with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games later in the year, as well as both England's men's and women's football teams competing for international honours.
And he will say 2022 is the first year in which the UK needs to tackle some "big challenges" including "repairing after the pandemic, combating the climate crisis; and making Brexit work".
He adds: "I believe that the best still lies ahead for this country. But only if we have the courage to create a new Britain. A country in which you and your family get the security, prosperity and respect you deserve."