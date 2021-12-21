Tory MPs demand answers on PM's Christmas Covid plans
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Tory MPs are demanding answers from Boris Johnson over whether he plans to introduce new Covid restrictions ahead of the Christmas holidays.
The PM held a two-hour meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday to talk about the spread of the new Omicron variant.
But after the lengthy discussions, he did not reveal any new measures.
Many in his party have been voicing their frustration over the lack of detail, alongside their scepticism of the need for tougher restrictions.
Tory MP Mark Harper, a former government chief whip, said it was "unacceptable" not to tell the public what was going on.
It is also understood that many in cabinet remain unconvinced that new measures are needed without further evidence on the impact of Omicron.
But the UK is facing record Covid cases and some scientists are warning the government needs to act early to prevent a wave of infections in the coming months.
Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay would not confirm if there would be new measures ahead of Christmas, but he said the government was studying the data.
However, opposition parties want more answers too, with Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, saying it was "vital that we have as much information as possible about the impact of Omicron and how this government plans to mitigate those impacts".
On Monday, a further 91,743 Covid cases were reported across the UK - the second highest daily total on record.
The high case numbers have meant many people are now off work and self-isolating, while others have cancelled bookings or events to try to avoid becoming infected in the run-up to Christmas
The government has urged people to be "cautious" as infections rise, but stopped short of introducing tougher restrictions since it passed its Plan B measures last week - including Covid passes for certain large venues.
Those measures, however, led to a lot of anger in the Conservative Party and 100 backbench MPs rebelled on the vote, which only passed after Labour supported it.
Now some of those same MPs are concerned the government is planning to introduce even tougher restrictions and are frustrated with the wait to find out.
'Show us your workings'
Mr Harper tweeted: "Not telling the public what's going on is unacceptable. These are big decisions affecting everyone's lives, people's livelihoods and mental wellbeing across the country.
"We all deserve to see the data Ministers see. Show us your workings."
His Conservative colleague, Dehenna Davison, also called for answers, tweeting: "In the last two days, I've had pubs and restaurants contact me asking if they should place food and drinks orders.
"I've had emails from people asking if they should postpone their wedding for the [fifth] time, or if they can see their mum on Christmas.
"We really need some certainty."
Veteran backbencher Peter Bone said Parliament should be recalled at this "critical time" for MPs to "scrutinise the government over the current Covid situation and whether there are to be new restrictions or not".
Asked on Monday about new restrictions, the prime minister said: "We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public".
Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Barclay said: "We are looking closely at the data. There is much we still don't know about the severity of Omicron, how it leads to hospital admissions.
"We are looking particularly at the London data - there is a higher prevalence of Omicron particularly in London."
Mr Barclay added: "I think it is right that the cabinet has a full and robust discussion. That is what people would expect.
"It is right that we look at the balance between protecting lives and livelihoods."