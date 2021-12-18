Lord Frost reportedly resigns as Brexit minister
- Published
Brexit minister Lord Frost has reportedly resigned from Boris Johnson's government.
Lord Frost led the UK's negotiations over the EU Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news, said he handed Mr Johnson his resignation a week ago.
He resigned over the "political direction" of the government including the introduction of stricter Covid curbs in England, the paper said.
The Mail on Sunday said Lord Frost, who attended cabinet, would leave on good terms and had been persuaded to stay in his role until January.
It comes after a week where the prime minister suffered a by-election defeat with the Conservatives losing the previously safe seat of North Shropshire - which the party had held for nearly two centuries - to the Liberal Democrats.
He also endured the biggest rebellion of his premiership so far when many of his own MPs voted against the government over the introduction of so-called Plan B curbs in England.
A total of 99 Conservatives voted against the government, but the measures - including Covid passes at larger venues - passed by a majority of 243 thanks to Labour support.
Lord Frost had most recently been engaged in negotiations with the EU over post-Brexit arrangements.
This included elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, agreed by the UK and EU in 2019, that allows goods to cross the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks.
The protocol has been criticised by some businesses for making it more difficult to send goods to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Lord Frost's resignation raised questions about the UK's approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sir Jeffrey said Mr Johnson "must now urgently decide which is more important - the Protocol or the stability of the political institutions".
Northern Ireland's former First Minister Arlene Foster said news of Lord Frost's resignation was "enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI".
What is the latest on post-Brexit talks?
Lord Frost had recently been locked in tense rounds of talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close gaps in post-Brexit arrangements.
On Friday, the UK government indicated the European Court of Justice could have a role in the Northern Ireland Protocol - a deal agreed between the UK and EU in 2019.
It could mean the court ruling on issues of EU law, but not having the final say in disputes over the protocol.
While the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has not yet featured in current negotiations with the EU, the UK is keen to engage on the issue.
But European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič said the EU was not ready to discuss the role of the ECJ.
Meanwhile, the EU has said medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK.
The Northern Ireland Protocol means it is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system.
However, it gets most of its medicines from Great Britain, which is not.
Under new proposals medicines entering NI from GB will not need additional labelling or testing.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the news suggested the government was "in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks".
Layla Moran, the Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson, said: "Even the prime minister's once-loyal supporters are now abandoning him, just as lifelong Conservative voters are switching in their droves to the Liberal Democrats."