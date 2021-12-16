Chancellor Rishi Sunak to return from US trip early over Covid concerns
- Published
Rishi Sunak is cutting short a US trip for talks with businesses concerned about the impact of the Omicron variant.
Questions had been raised over the chancellor's absence, on government business, as rising Covid cases hit consumer confidence.
Labour called on Mr Sunak - who has been in California - to "leave Hollywood and come back to reality".
The Treasury has now confirmed he would return sooner than planned.
In a statement, the chancellor said the government "has done whatever it takes at every stage to support lives and livelihoods throughout this pandemic - and of course we will continue to do so".