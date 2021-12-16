Government must provide clarity on going to football games, says Labour's Wes Streeting
The government needs to provide clarity on whether people should go to football matches, Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said.
This weekend's games are the first big test of new Covid rules in England.
The government has said events should not be cancelled, despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
But on Wednesday, NHS boss Dr Nikki Kanani urged fans to go to a stadium to get a vaccination rather than to see a game.
Asked about Dr Kanani's advice, Mr Streeting said "clarity from the government would be helpful" but added that Covid passes should give people confidence to "go about their daily lives and enjoy themselves".
"We have got to get to a point in this country where we can co-exist with coronavirus," he added.
Separately, chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty told MPs at a health committee hearing that people should "prioritise" what events they want to go to during the Christmas period.
"If the most important thing to them in the next 10 days is to go to a football match do that," he added.
Under new rules, people now need a Covid pass in order to access large venues including football stadiums.
The restrictions require adults to show proof either of a double-vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.
It comes amid a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases, partly driven by the Omicron variant.
On Wednesday, the UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic.
At a press conference with the prime minister, Dr Kanani - director of primary care at NHS England - said her advice would be "if you're going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help out to give a vaccine, rather than going to watch a match.
"This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS," she said.
Some big stadiums, including Stamford Bridge, Wembley and Elland Road are hosting mass vaccination centres.
Dr Nikki Kanani appeared at a No 10 press conference alongside Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty
At the same press conference, Boris Johnson said the government was not stopping people mixing with each other but urged people to "think carefully" before they attend events, adding: "What kind of event is it? Are you likely to meet people who are vulnerable, are you going to meet loads of people you haven't met before? And get a test."
On going out during the Christmas period, he said people should take "sensible precautions" such as taking a test and ensuring venues are well-ventilated.
His comments come as hundreds and thousands of supporters are making decisions over whether to attend games during the busy Christmas period.
However some games have already been postponed, as increasing numbers of players test positive for Covid.
Meanwhile, Conservative Joy Morrissey has criticised Chris Whitty after he suggested people should consider cancelling some events by "prioritising those things that really matter to them".
In a tweet she later deleted, the MP for Beaconsfield said: "Perhaps the unelected Covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED members of Parliament and the prime minister have decided.
"I know it's difficult to remember but that's how democracy works. This is not a public health socialist state."
