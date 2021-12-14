MPs back Covid passes in England despite huge Tory rebellion
Boris Johnson has won backing for Covid passes in England despite the biggest revolt by Tory MPs since he became PM.
A total of 98 Conservatives voted against the government, but the measure was passed by a majority of 243 thanks to Labour support.
It means NHS Covid passes showing full vaccination or a recent negative test will be needed for entry into many venues from Wednesday.
MPs also voted to back compulsory face masks in most indoor settings.
One Tory rebel, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Browne, said the scale of the revolt meant a leadership challenge to Mr Johnson had "got to be on the cards" next year.
But another, Sir Charles Walker, told the BBC that Tory MPs still backed the PM but the rebellion was a "cry of pain" over passes, which they viewed as an attack on personal freedoms that would not halt the spread of Covid.
What MPs voted for:
- Make vaccinations compulsory for NHS workers in England
- Over-18s in England must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a recent negative lateral flow test to enter a number of large venues, such as nightclubs, from Wednesdays
- Daily lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases, instead of isolation
- Continue making face masks compulsory in a wider range of venues
Scrapping self-isolation, in favour of daily lateral flow tests, for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases, including Omicron, was passed unanimously without a vote.
The prime minister made a last-minute plea to his MPs to support the government's Plan B measures, ahead of the votes.
He told the 1922 committee, made up of backbench Tory MPs, that the government had "absolutely no choice" but to introduce the measures, adding: "We simply cannot rely on the suggestion Omicron may be mild."
Mr Johnson said the evidence was still "unclear" and even if Omicron symptoms did not become as severe as the Delta variant then the levels of transmission would still put people into hospital and the numbers would be "disastrous".
But Tory backbenchers lined up to attack the Covid pass plan, claiming it would spread fear and do nothing to stop halt the spread of Omicron.
Richard Drax, MP for South Dorset, warned against "criminalising the people of England for breaking rules that many, it seems, can not follow".
And former minster Tim Loughton said he did not want "a society where we ask for papers and deprive people of their liberty".
Some 38 Tory MPs - and three DUP members - rebelled against the government over the face mask plan, which has already come into effect.
There was also a big Conservative rebellion over compulsory vaccinations for NHS workers.
Labour shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne said his party backed the Plan B measures because they "will help us have a safer Christmas as well as to protect our NHS from being totally overwhelmed".
He added: "When we are faced with a crisis, Labour will always put people and the health of the nation above party politics."
Eight Labour MPs, including former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an independent, voted against Covid passes.