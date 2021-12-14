Ed Davey: Lib Dem leader latest MP to self-isolate due to Covid
- Published
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is among five MPs to confirm on Tuesday they are isolating after testing positive for Covid.
He joins Labour shadow ministers Rachel Reeves, Jim McMahon and Bridget Phillipson, and Conservative MP Matt Vickers.
They in turn follow Labour's Feryal Clark and Tory Darren Henry, who tested positive on Monday.
It comes as MPs debate new Covid rules for England, ahead of a vote later.
Boris Johnson is facing his biggest backbench rebellion since he became PM over plans for mandatory Covid passes to enter large venues like nightclubs.
MPs will also vote on making face coverings mandatory in more places, and introducing mandatory vaccination for frontline NHS and social care workers.
Some of the MPs isolating are doing so after a positive PCR test, with others isolating after a positive lateral flow test, whilst they await a PCR result.
Tory MP Dean Russell said earlier on Tuesday he was isolating after a positive lateral flow test, but later confirmed he would be returning to work in Parliament after a negative PCR test.
Confirming his result on Twitter, Sir Ed said he would be phoning voters ahead of Thursday's North Shropshire by-election instead of campaigning in person.
Mr Vickers, one of an estimated 70 Tories who plan to oppose Covid passes at the vote later, is among those isolating after a positive lateral flow test.
'400 in a room'
Confirming his result, he added: "I have no doubt that people will attack me for my stance in opposing Covid passports.
"However, if anything it highlights the fact that a vaccine passport would not have been effective in stopping me potentially spreading Covid.
"Had I relied on a vaccine passport alone, I could have gone into any venue, gone into the [Commons] chamber, gone to a bar."
SNP Peter Grant tweeted that recent positive results in Parliament meant there was a "high probability" others were carrying the virus without having taken a test or showing symptoms.
He criticised the end of virtual voting in the Commons earlier this year, which has meant MPs have to once again cast their vote in person unless exempted.
He said this would mean getting "about 400 people to pack into a room big enough for 100" several times to have their vote recorded, adding: "What could possibly go wrong?"