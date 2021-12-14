How are North Shropshire voters feeling?
By Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
- Published
It's hard to find anyone in North Shropshire who doesn't know there's a by-election happening on Thursday.
Some people roll their eyes as soon as they're asked about it, exasperated with the number of duplicate leaflets landing on their doormats.
But between now and polling day attention is only going to increase in this rural corner of the West Midlands which has found itself in the national political spotlight.
Talking to voters in the market towns dotted around the gently rolling countryside of North Shropshire, it's been clear since the start that the incumbent party couldn't afford to be complacent.
Governments often take a pasting in by-elections but this one is coming at a time of acute pressure on Boris Johnson's Conservatives.
It was a national political row that led to this vote in the first place.
The government's failed attempt to block North Shropshire's former MP Owen Paterson's suspension for breaking parliamentary rules was followed by his resignation.
Accusations of sleaze engulfed Westminster and the question at first was whether that would influence how people voted.
Then came headlines about Peppa Pig and the prime minister's competence. And then Christmas parties in Downing Street last year and the implementation of more Coronavirus restrictions.
At every turn in the national news cycle, the question has been "what will people in North Shropshire think of this?"
For the most part, you'll find people here pondering that question thoughtfully and taking their responsibility seriously.
Ask anyone how they're voting and national issues come up as much, if not more, than local priorities.
Yes, transport links, ambulance waiting times and support for farmers are on people's minds.
But so are Christmas parties in Downing Street, the response to coronavirus and a feeling from many that it might be time to reassess the unspoken assumption that this part of the world is best served by a Conservative MP.
But you'll also find plenty willing to dismiss that as over enthusiasm from opposition parties or media hype.
There are many long-time Tory voters who simply see no reason to switch.
The Liberal Democrats are increasingly confident of causing an upset and snatching this seat from the Conservatives.
It would take a huge groundswell of support to come their way and the party is far from the obvious choice for all those looking for a change.
Labour have fought hard on the ground but the party's leader Sir Keir Starmer has been conspicuous by his absence during the campaign, suggesting a reluctance to throw the national party's weight behind their candidate to win.
Reform, formerly the Brexit party, will hope to attract some disaffected Conservatives and the Greens have pockets of support here too.
Turnout will play a part and mid-winter, 10 days before Christmas with coronavirus in resurgence, expectations are low.
Nevertheless, the result will be very closely watched. The last month has seen the government's authority taking a hit from rebellious Conservative backbenchers and a run of events that's tested the loyalty of even some of Mr Johnson's staunchest supporters.
So the stakes in North Shropshire are high and the result will be much more than a temperature check on the mid-term national mood.
It will be seized upon as a verdict on those in power from voters in a long-time true blue, safe Conservative seat. And there's not long now to wait.
Who is standing in the North Shropshire by-election?
Here is the full list of candidates:
- Suzie Akers Smith - Independent
- Andrea Allen - UKIP
- Boris Been-Bunged - Rejoin EU
- Martin Daubney - The Reclaim Party
- Russell Dean - The Party Party
- James Elliot - Heritage Party
- Alan 'Howling Laud' Hope - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Earl Jesse - Freedom Alliance
- Yolande Kenward - Independent
- Duncan Kerr - Green Party
- Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrats
- Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst - Conservatives
- Kirsty Walmsley - Reform UK
- Ben Wood - Labour