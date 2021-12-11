PM Boris Johnson took part in No 10 Christmas quiz last year
Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a Christmas quiz in No 10 last year, Downing Street has confirmed.
The Sunday Mirror published a photo of the PM at the event, which it said took place on the 15 December - when indoor household mixing was banned in London.
Downing Street admitted Mr Johnson "briefly" took part to thank staff for their work during the pandemic.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the PM was "unfit to lead this country".
"Boris Johnson really believes it's one rule for him, another for everyone else," she said.
It comes the day after 10 Downing Street cancelled its 2021 Christmas party amid growing anger over a different gathering on 18 December last year.
After criticism from opposition parties, the media and his own MPs, the prime minister asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to carry out an investigation into the 18 December party earlier this week.
The inquiry will also include finding out what happened at another Downing Street gathering on 27 November last year, and another at the Department for Education on 10 December.
Allegra Stratton quit her post as a government spokesperson on Wednesday after a backlash over a video she appeared in from last December, in which she joked about a Christmas party.