Ministers Gove, Shapps and Raab self-isolate after Australian deputy PM meeting
- Published
Cabinet ministers Michael Gove, Grant Shapps and Dominic Raab are all self-isolating after coming into contact with Australia's deputy prime minister, who was later diagnosed with Covid.
The levelling-up secretary, transport secretary and deputy prime minister will have to remain at home for up to 10 days under England's rules.
They met Barnaby Joyce in London for trade-related talks earlier this week.
He was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the US, during the next leg of his trip.
Mr Joyce, who felt symptoms including fatigue and leg pain, believes he was infected while in the UK.
NHS rules for England state that anyone who has come into close contact with someone who has Covid-19 should tell people they themselves have been in close contact with in the past 48 hours.
They have to self-isolate if contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service.
Currently, contacts of suspected or confirmed Omicron cases will be contacted and required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their age or vaccination status and anyone with Covid symptoms or who tests positive has to self-isolate.