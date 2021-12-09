Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of a girl
- Published
Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of daughter, their second child since he became prime minister.
Mrs Johnson gave birth to the baby at a London hospital earlier on Thursday, and Mr Johnson was there throughout.
A spokeswoman for the couple said "both mother and daughter are doing very well" and thanked the NHS team for their care and support.
The couple, who married in May this year, also have a son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent his congratulations, adding: "Wishing your family health and happiness."
The news comes in a tumultuous week for the prime minister, amid a public and political backlash over new Covid restrictions and parties held in Downing Street last year during lockdown.
Sources have told the BBC that several Downing Street staff members attended a gathering with Mrs Johnson in the flat where the prime minister and his wife live above No 11, on the day former adviser Dominic Cummings left his job in November 2020.
Others said to be at the party denied it took place, as did a spokeswoman for Mrs Johnson.
Also on Thursday morning, the Conservatives were fined £17,800 over the donation to help cover refurbishments to the couple's Downing Street flat.
'Rainbow baby'
The prime minister's wife had announced the news of this pregnancy on Instagram in July, also revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage some months earlier.
Mrs Johnson said she was hoping for a "rainbow baby" in her post, and said: "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."
The The term "rainbow baby" is used for a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.
The couple's wedding took place at Westminster Cathedral earlier this year - making Mr Johnson the first prime minister to marry while in office for nearly 200 years.
It was Mr Johnson's third marriage, with the prime minister having previously been married to Marina Wheeler with whom he had four children.
In recent years, several children have been born to prime ministers while in office.
Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, welcomed their fourth child Leo in 2000, three years after the Labour leader's landslide victory.
A baby daughter, Florence, was born to David Cameron and his wife Samantha in 2010.