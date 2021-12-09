Conservative Party fined over PM's Downing Street flat refurbishment
- Published
The Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for "failing to accurately report a donation" that paid for the refurbishment of the PM's flat.
The Electoral Commission also said the party failed to "keep a proper accounting record" around the donation.
Over £52,000 was given to the party by Lord Brownlow for the work, initially paid for by the Cabinet Office.
A Tory spokesman said the party was considering whether to appeal and would make a decision within 28 days.
A row erupted earlier this year over how the refurbishment of the flat Boris Johnson shares with his wife, Carrie, above No 11 Downing Street was paid for.
The prime minister receives an annual public grant of £30,000 to spend on his living quarters. But there had been speculation the final bill came to as much as £200,000.
Mr Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed the PM had planned to solve this shortfall by having donors "secretly pay" for the work.
But the prime minister insisted he "covered the costs".
The PM's adviser on standards, Lord Geidt, said a Tory donor had paid an invoice for some of the costs and that Mr Johnson had acted "unwisely" by not being more "rigorous" in finding out who paid.
But he cleared Mr Johnson of breaking ministerial conduct rules.
Total costs
The Electoral Commission, who acts as a watchdog over party funding, launched its own investigation into how the refurbishment was paid for.
Publishing its findings on Thursday, it said Huntswood Associates Limited - whose director is Tory peer and former Conservative vice chairman Lord Brownlow - transferred £67,801.72 to the party in October 2020.
The peer told the Commission while £15,000 went towards covering an event, the remainder went to the Cabinet Office, who had paid three invoices over the summer totalling £52,801.72, for the refurbishment of the private residence at 11 Downing Street.
Lord Brownlow also paid a number of additional invoices relating to the refurbishment directly to suppliers, totalling £59,747.40 - making the total cost of the works £112,549.12.
The Conservative Party declared the £15,000 event donation in its quarterly donation report to the Commission, but left out the other two sums for the refurbishment.
The watchdog concluded the £52,801.72 should have been declared accurately - rather than as a loan or as part of a trust.
The direct payments to suppliers did not need to be declared, as there was no evidence the party would pay him back or that the sum was covering costs already met by the Tories.
But it criticised the party's accounting records connected to the whole incident.