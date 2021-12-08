Allegra Stratton resigns over No 10 Christmas party video
- Published
Allegra Stratton has resigned as a government adviser following an angry backlash over a video of No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party.
The video, obtained by ITV, was leaked on Tuesday, showing the PM's then-press secretary mocking a "fictional" gathering - four days after Downing Street staff held a party in lockdown.
Delivering tearful statement, she said would "regret the remarks for the rest of my days".
And she offered her "profound apologies" to the public.
