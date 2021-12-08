Allegra Stratton resigns over No 10 Christmas party video
Allegra Stratton has resigned as a government adviser following an angry backlash over a video of No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party.
The video, obtained by ITV, showed the PM's then-press secretary days after Downing Street staff held a party, laughing over how to describe it.
Delivering a tearful statement, Ms Stratton said she would "regret the remarks for the rest of my days".
Boris Johnson also apologised for the video during PMQs on Wednesday.
He told MPs he was "furious" about the clip and was launching an investigation into whether rules had been broken.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister had taken the public for fools after a week of Downing Street refusing to confirm what happened at the party on 18 December.
The video from December 2020 showed Ms Stratton alongside other No 10 staff members in the Downing Street briefing room.
She was being questioned by the PM's special adviser, Ed Oldfield, in a mock press briefing to practice what answers to give journalists.
When asked about reports of a party in Downing Street "on Friday night", Ms Stratton jokingly replied "I went home", before Mr Oldfield then asked if the prime minister would "condone" a Christmas party,
Ms Stratton asked, "what's the answer?" before other aides joked: "It wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine."
She laughed, saying "is cheese and wine all right?" before adding: "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."