PMQs: Boris Johnson sorry for offence caused by Christmas party joke video
- Published
Boris Johnson has apologised for a video showing Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party in No 10, amid mounting public fury.
The PM said he shared people's anger and had ordered an inquiry into whether rules had been broken.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was taking people for fools and the PM should just admit what had happened.
MPs lined up to criticise Mr Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions, with one Labour MP asking how he slept at night.
Replying to Rosena Allin Khan, who also works as a doctor in a London hospital, Mr Johnson said he took "full responsibility for everything the government has done".
But in his apology, he suggested he had been misled about the Christmas party on 18 December last year.
He said he had been "repeatedly assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken".
Downing Street has spent the past week denying that a party had taken place at all.
Sir Keir said "the situation is as clear as day" about what happened in Downing Street, and he asked "surely the prime minister isn't going to pretend" that the first he had heard of the party was Tuesday night.
"Why doesn't he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?" he asked.
Mr Johnson said he has asked the cabinet secretary, the senior civil servant in Downing Street, to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible.
He added that if it emerged that rules had been broken, it would mean disciplinary action for those involved.
Mr Johnson's apology came after footage obtained by ITV showed the PM's then press chief Allegra Stratton joking about the party at a news conference rehearsal last December.