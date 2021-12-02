Covid bereaved families 'sickened' over No 10 Christmas party
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have said they are "sickened" by a No 10 Christmas party held during last year's Covid restrictions.
The party took place on 18 December, with a source telling the BBC "several dozen" people attended.
But the Covid restrictions operating at the time banned such events.
Boris Johnson - who was not at the party - said no Covid rules were broken, but No 10 has refused to explain how party-goers complied.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was "one rule for them and another rule for everybody else", adding that it "sends completely the wrong message" to the public.
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have called for an apology from Mr Johnson.
One of its spokespeople, Safiah Ngah, told the BBC: "My Dad died in February from Covid-19, despite being in good health. The last Christmas period is sadly one I will never forget.
"One in 20 people in my borough had Covid-19 and my family were desperately trying to do what we could to keep each other safe. Unfortunately it wasn't enough.
"To think that just a few miles away, No 10 was throwing a 'Christmas Party', with no care for the rules they had set, is sickening."
Tier 3 rules
The party in Downing Street last December was first reported by the Daily Mirror on Tuesday.
The newspaper said last year's official Downing Street Christmas party was cancelled due to restrictions, but staff held an unofficial gathering.
A source who attended later told the BBC that party games were played, food and drink were served, and the party went on past midnight.
The event took place while London was under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions, meaning people were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble.
People were allowed to gather if it was reasonably necessary for work purposes, but that would not have included holding a party.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of "taking the British public for fools" by flouting rules he had put in place.
But the PM insisted all Covid rules had been followed in Downing Street.
Although the PM did not attend the party on 18 December, the Mirror also reported he gave a speech at a "packed leaving do" for an aide on 27 November, when the country was in its second lockdown and socialising was banned.
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, wrote to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case on Thursday, saying she found it "difficult to understand" how either event could have complied with regulations.
She accused the government of "undermining public health messaging", and asked Mr Case if he would be conducting an inquiry into the events, as well as if he would refer any potential breach of the Covid regulations by the PM to the Metropolitan Police.
Sir Keir said the public wanted a government "who sticks by the rules", adding: "Last year, when the government was telling the country to lockdown and not meet their loved ones, they were partying in Downing Street. this year we cannot see a repeat of that.
"Whatever the rules are, I want to see the government actually obeying the rules this year. Lots of people feel pretty stunned about last year."