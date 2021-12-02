Covid bereaved families 'sickened' over No 10 Christmas party
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have said they are "sickened" by a No 10 Christmas party held during last year's Covid restrictions.
The party took place on 18 December, with a source telling the BBC "several dozen" people attended.
But the Covid restrictions operating at the time banned such events.
Boris Johnson - who was not at the event - says no Covid rules were broken, but No 10 has refused to explain how party-goers complied.
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have called for an apology from Mr Johnson.
One of its spokespeople, Safiah Ngah, told the BBC: "My Dad died in February from Covid-19, despite being in good health. The last Christmas period is sadly one I will never forget.
"One in 20 people in my borough had Covid-19 and my family were desperately trying to do what we could to keep each other safe. Unfortunately it wasn't enough.
"To think that just a few miles away, No 10 was throwing a 'Christmas Party', with no care for the rules they had set, is sickening."
Tier 3 rules
The party in Downing Street last December was first reported by the Daily Mirror on Tuesday.
The newspaper said while the official No 10 gathering was cancelled due to restrictions, an unofficial event took place.
A source who attended later told the BBC that party games were played, food and drink were served, and the party went on past midnight.
The event took place four days after London was placed under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions, meaning people were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble.