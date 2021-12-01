PMQs: Johnson quizzed over lockdown Christmas party claim
Boris Johnson has insisted all Covid rules were followed in Downing Street last Christmas when the country was in lockdown.
According to the Mirror newspaper, aides packed into a room for drinks, a Christmas quiz and a Secret Santa.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of disregarding the rules he had imposed on the rest of the country.
Earlier, a Number 10 source denied that there were parties in Number 10 in November and December last year.
At PMQs, Sir Keir said: "Does the prime minister really expect the country to believe that while people were banned from seeing their loved ones at Christmas last year, it was fine for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street?"
Mr Johnson said "all guidance was followed completely" but did not deny that parties had been held.
He added: "Can I recommend to (him) that he does the same with his own Christmas party, which is advertised for 15 December, to which unaccountably he's failed to invite the deputy leader."