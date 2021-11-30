Covid variant: MPs back tighter mask and self-isolation rules
- Published
MPs have approved extra government measures in response to the Omicron variant of Covid after a three-hour debate in the Commons.
They overwhelmingly backed the return of mandatory masks in England, and legal self-isolation for contacts of suspected Omicron cases.
Labour and the Lib Dems voted for the restrictions, which were announced by ministers on Saturday.
Nineteen Tories rebelled on the mask rule, and 32 over self-isolation.
The government won both votes easily by majorities of 411 and 395, after a sparsely-attended debate attended by only a handful of opposition MPs.
SNP MPs did not take part in the vote, following a convention that they do not vote on measures affecting England only.
Under the new laws, which came into force in the early hours of Tuesday, people in England now have to wear masks in shops and on public transport.
Mask-wearing in England had been voluntary since July. It remained mandatory on public transport and many indoor areas in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In addition, close contacts of suspected Omicron cases in England are now required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
Representing the government, junior Health Minister Maggie Throup said the new restrictions were "proportionate, precautionary and balanced".
However, some Conservatives questioned the duration of the new self-isolation rules, which unlike the rules on masks - which must be renewed to stay in effect after 20 December - are not time-limited.
Other Tories raised concerns that the new self-isolation requirements could see a "pingdemic" of enforced quarantine leading to absences from schools and a hit to the economy.
One of the Tory MPs who voted against both measures, Christopher Chope, called them "oppressive, authoritarian and dictatorial" and the result of "unreasonable fear-mongering".
His party colleague Sir Graham Brady, who chairs a committee of backbench Tory MPs, warned against a "mission creep" of new restrictions.
"Now again, we see the government's immediate assumption that what it should reach for is new controls, new compulsion," he added.
"And I think we need to move away from that, move back to a world where we trust people."
Shadow public health minister Alex Norris said Labour backed the return of mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, adding it "should never have been abandoned" as part of the easing of restrictions over the summer.
He also backed the self-isolation rules, adding: "As we wait to see how our vaccines and antiviral [drugs] respond to the new variant, it is right that we prioritise caution and seek to limit community transmission as much as humanly possible."
He repeated the party's call for more generous statutory sick-pay, adding current payments left a "significant gap in the fence" of the self-isolation rules.
Christmas socialising
Ms Throup also faced repeated questioning from MPs about comments by Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, who suggested earlier that people should reduce social contacts in the run-up to Christmas.
She replies that she could only speak for the government - and not "any other person who goes on the airwaves".
Asked about the comments at Tuesday's Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said the government had not changed its guidance on social interaction.
He also said the government did not want people to cancel Christmas parties and nativity plays, when questioned about reports some people are doing so.