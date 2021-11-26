What's coming up in Parliament next week?

The ritual around these bills has now solidified into a predictable routine. Lord Grocott denounces the absurdity of by elections where candidates frequently outnumber voters (the hereditary peers for each party vote on a successor to a departed colleague - and this can mean a handful of voters, in the case of Labour and the Lib Dems, choosing between dozens of candidates to take a seat on the red benches), while at a later stage of debate, hereditaries like Lord Caithness and Lord Trefgarne propose scores of amendments until time runs out.