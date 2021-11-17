David Cameron quits job after allegations against company's founder
- Published
David Cameron has quit his job at software firm Afiniti after its founder was accused of sexual harassment.
The Conservative former prime minister had been chairman of the company's advisory board since 2019.
But on Tuesday, a former employee made allegations against its chief executive to members of US Congress.
A statement from Mr Cameron said the alleged events took place before he started his job and he did not know about the incident until Tuesday.
His office said the ex-PM understood the allegations were disputed, but he "disagrees with the approach being taken by the company in responding to the matter".
Former Afiniti employee, Tatiana Spottiswoode, made the allegations against the company's founder, Zia Chishti, during a congressional committee on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Mr Cameron's office released a statement saying he had resigned as chairman of the company's advisory board "with immediate effect", having made his views about the company's response "clear" to Mr Chisti.
But the statement added that he resigned "with regret, given the success and promise of this exciting company, and the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the many hard-working employees with whom he has enjoyed working."